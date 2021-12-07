MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested after he turned himself in for carjacking and shooting at a man in November.

Police said the suspect, Troy Tuggle, shot at and carjacked his alleged acquaintance on Nov. 26.

The incident began when the suspect and the male victim were sitting inside of a 2022 Buick Envision and Tuggle stepped outside of the car pretending to be hot, police said.

According to court documents, Tuggle pulled out a gun shortly after and pointed it at the man.

When he refused, Tuggle walked around to the driver side and fired three shots at the man, police said.

Tuggle fled the scene in the Buick after the man finally opened the door and ran for safety.

Police located the Buick several hours later on Western Park in Southwest Memphis near Raines Road and Weaver.

Police said the vehicle had been set on fire and was completely destroyed.

Tuggle turned himself in on Dec. 6 at the Ridgeway police station after seeing pictures of himself on the news.

He is being charged with arson, carjacking, attempted murder, tampering with evidence and possession of a firearm.

No bond information has been set at this time.