MPD: Man breaks into church, steals electronics from pre-K room

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Police are searching for the man responsible for stealing electronics from a Bethel Grove church.

Police say a man broke into St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church on Keating Street September 5. Surveillance footage shows the man taking electronics from one of the church’s pre-K classrooms.

Police released surveillance footage of the break-in Friday afternoon.

Memphis Police say no one has been arrested at this time.

Anyone with information about this burglary is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH. Police say you can receive up to $2,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.

