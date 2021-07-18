MPD: Man arrested for kidnapping, raping woman in southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing a long list of charges, including aggravated rape and aggravated kidnapping, after police said he held a woman against her will at her house for two days.

According to Memphis Police, the victim told them her attacker, R.C. Alexander, held her against her will at her southwest Memphis home since Thursday and physically and sexually assaulted her. She said she was able to leave the house to report the abuse once Alexander left the resident on Saturday.

The victim was treated for her injuries, and she positively identified Alexander in a photo lineup.

Alexander has been charged with aggravated rape and aggravated kidnapping.