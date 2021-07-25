MPD: Man arrested after shooting mother, another man at Incredible Pizza

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a man who they say shot his mother and another man inside of Incredible Pizza on Saturday.

According to Memphis Police, officers arrested 21-year-old Antravion Greer. He is charged with attempted first degree murder, Employment Firearm During Commission Dangerous Felony, Aggravated Assault, and Tampering with Evidence.

In the affidavit, MPD said officers arrived to the scene and located two people sustaining gunshot wounds. Antravion Greer and one of the shooting victims had gotten into an argument.

Greer was escorted out of the restaurant by security and shortly after, Greer’s family and another family began fighting in the kitchen area.

Memphis Police said that’s when Greer came back into the restaurant with a handgun and fired shots, striking his own mother and another man. Court documents say surveillance cameras showed the incident unfolding with Greer shooting the gun. Additionally, it showed him dropping the gun to help his mother.

Greer admitted to authorities that he came back into the restaurant and started shooting, and admitted he threw the gun under an unknown car in the parking lot.

Greer is now facing several charges including Attempted First Degree Murder.

This is a developing story.