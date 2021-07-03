MPD: Man arrested after carjacking, robbing two people

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault, aggravated robbery, and carjacking, after he and an accomplice robbed and carjacked two people, according to Memphis Police.

MPD said a victim called police on Thursday stating he was in East Memphis when two men approached him with guns and demanded he get out of his car. Not only was the victim carjacked, but he said the suspects also stole his wallet from him.

On Friday, another victim called police and said he was robbed near the intersection of Lamar and Holmes. The victim said he was driving when a car attempted to run him off the road. He pulled over, and two men approached him and robbed him.

The victim said he was ordered to get out of the car, and one of the suspects attempted to drive away in his car but couldn’t get the car in gear.

Later in the day, Memphis Police arrested Arnold Rubi in the 4600 block of Quince Road while in possession of the stolen car. Rubi admitted to the crimes.

Rubi is facing multiple charges including aggravated assault, aggravated robbery, and carjacking.