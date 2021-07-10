MPD makes second arrest in 7-year-old’s shooting death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested a second person in connection with the shooting death of a 7-year-old boy.

Police say Adonis Wright has been charged with first degree murder and accessory after the fact in relation to the death of 7-year-old Kelby Shorty.

On the 4th of July, Memphis Police responded to a shooting call in the 700 block of North Montgomery. When officers arrived, they located several shooting victims, including Shorty. Shorty was pronounced dead on the scene, and two of the victims were transported to area hospitals.

MPD said during the course of their investigation, Jordan Pittman became a person of interest. The two surviving shooting victims identified Pittman in a six-person lineup.

On Friday, police went to a house in Whitehaven after receiving tips that Pittman was there. Officers made contact with Wright and other adults at the house. Wright told law enforcement no one else was in the house after US Marshals made an initial search.

However, law enforcement found Pittman at the house, as he was hiding under the bed.

Wright and others were taken to the homicide office for further questioning. Wright told officers he picked up Pittman from a hotel, and Pittman informed him about being wanted in connection to the shooting on North Montgomery.

Additionally, Wright admitted he told officers no one else was in the house when in fact he knew Pittman was inside the home.

Wright is expected to appear in court Monday.