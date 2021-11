MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis police have issued a city watch for a girl who has been missing since Tuesday morning around 2 a.m.

Makaylia Pendergrass, whose age is unknown, was last seen leaving her home in South Memphis Tuesday morning via ring camera.

Pendergrass is 5’8 and a little over 100 pounds. She was last seen wear all black with long braids.

If you see her or know of her whereabouts, please call Memphis Persons or MPD at 901-545-2677.