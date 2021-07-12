MPD issues City Watch for 12-year-old girl missing since May; she may be in Los Angeles, police say

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police issued a ‘City Watch’ for an endangered 12-year-old girl, who police say has been missing since May.

Memphis Police needs the community’s help to find Narcoria Richmond, who was last seen on May 27. According to police, Richmond told her grandmother that when she woke up, she would be gone.

Richmond is believed to be in Los Angeles, California, with her relatives.

Richmond is 12 years old and weighs about 100 pounds. She’s 5-foot-6, with dark complexion.

Memphis Police said if you know anything about Richmond’s whereabouts, call 901-545-2677.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

16 cats dead following house fire

Family cat helps find mountain lion in Englewood backyard

Momma deer comes running to check on newborn baby

Health experts say Delta variant symptoms are different than common COVID-19 symptoms, here's what to look out for

Illinois teen survives after being sucked into culvert

Fire Train Joins Fight Against Salt Fire in Shasta County

More News