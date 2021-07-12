MPD issues City Watch for 12-year-old girl missing since May; she may be in Los Angeles, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police issued a ‘City Watch’ for an endangered 12-year-old girl, who police say has been missing since May.

Memphis Police needs the community’s help to find Narcoria Richmond, who was last seen on May 27. According to police, Richmond told her grandmother that when she woke up, she would be gone.

Richmond is believed to be in Los Angeles, California, with her relatives.

Richmond is 12 years old and weighs about 100 pounds. She’s 5-foot-6, with dark complexion.

Memphis Police said if you know anything about Richmond’s whereabouts, call 901-545-2677.