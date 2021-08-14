MPD: Four arrested after bringing guns to SCS football jamboree on Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men and two juveniles were arrested for bringing weapons to a football jamboree at Central High School, according to Memphis Police.

The incident happened on Friday. MPD said detectives were called by a SCS security personnel who told them that there were some people on school grounds at the football stadium with guns. Parents told security officers that four people threw a red backpack over the back gate and then jumped over the gate to get into the football stadium.

Witnesses said one of them were seen putting a gun into the backpack and the four of them walked amongst the crowd.

Security guards detained  19-year-old Jeremiah Rubin, 18-year-old Andrew Johnson, a juvenile student from Melrose High School, and a juvenile student from White Station High School.

When MPD officers arrived, they said Rubin had a loaded black handgun in his front pocket. Additionally, officers found loaded 9mm inside of the red backpack with the serial number filed off and a gun with an extended magazine and a laser mounted ,

The affidavit states, Rubin is facing several charges including carrying a weapon on school property with intent and unlawful possession of a weapon. Additionally, Johnson is facing one count of carrying a weapon on school property and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon.

MPD said, the two juveniles were also arrested and taken to juvenile court.

