MPD: Cherokee shooting leaves two critically wounded

News

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are in critical condition after being shot overnight in the Cherokee neighborhood, according to Memphis Police.

Memphis Police said officers responded to the shooting around 12:30 a.m. When they arrived, they located one victim and then located another victim in the 1400 block of Crider.

Both shooting victims were transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Memphis Police said if you know anything about this shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

