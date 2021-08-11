MPD: Hickory Hill carjackers take Challenger but can’t start SUV

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis police say three carjackers tried to steal two cars from a man outside his Hickory Hill apartment Tuesday but were only able to drive off in one of the vehicles.

The victim told police he was moving a car seat from one vehicle to another in the Autumn Ridge Apartments parking lot when he was approached by three armed men who demanded his belongings.

He said two of them put their guns to his head while they searched his pockets, taking the keys to his vehicles, his wallet, and his cell phone.

Autumn Ridge Court

The victim said one of the carjackers left on foot, another drove away in his Dodge Challenger, and the third tried to take his GMC Arcadia but couldn’t start it.

Police said while they were searching the area, they spotted two men who fit the description of the suspects standing by a Challenger at Elk Cove and Mingle less than a half-mile away.

Officers said Anthony Washington, 19, tried to leave in another vehicle but was taken into custody. They also arrested Tony Williams, 18.

The victim told police Williams was the one who pointed a gun at him and tried to take his Arcadia.

Anthony Washington and Tony Williams

Both men are charged with carjacking and using a firearm to commit a felony. Williams, who was arrested back in May for burglary of a motor vehicle and theft, has also been charged with aggravated robbery.

If you know anything about the carjacking or the other suspect, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.