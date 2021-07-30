MPD: Burglars busted after victim spots stolen items in neighbor’s trash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police didn’t have to go very far to find the burglars they say ransacked a woman’s townhouse on Jasmine Drive in southeast Memphis.

Officers said thanks to the victim and an observant neighbor, they found the thieves and the stolen loot in the house next door.

Jasmine Drive. Shaunica Wallace’s house is on the right. Police said they found her stolen belongings in the house on the left

“They took all of my TVs, all my clothes, all my kids’ clothes, shoes, purses, jewelry, food. Just wiped me completely out,” said Shaunica Wallace.

Wallace said she was away from her home for a couple of days when someone broke in. She said the burglars got in through the back door and did their best to cover their tracks.

“They poured bleach through the house to hide the evidence like their fingerprints,” Wallace said.

Wallace said all that work was for nothing because she knew who was responsible when she spotted her next-door neighbor standing by his trash can throwing away some of her belongings.

“I just saw my purse in a bag and realized that was my item,” said Wallace.

Police said they found some of the stolen items inside the neighbor’s home and inside a storage room in the back of the house. A neighbor also told investigators she spotted four people with Wallace’s stuff.

Bianca Campbell, Heaven Anderson, Charvis Jackson, and Elijah Scott were all identified by that witness and are now facing charges of aggravated burglary and theft of property between$2,500 and $10,000.

Suspects home on Jasmine

Wallace was able to get most of her things back and believes the burglars sold the rest. She said she’s just grateful they were caught.

“Oh, I’m happy. You just don’t understand. I’m just thankful my kids weren’t there when this happened. I just thank God that no one was hurt in the process,” Wallace said.

Charvis Jackson, Heaven Anderson, Bianca Campbell, Elijah Johnson

All four suspects are expected to make their first court appearance on Monday.