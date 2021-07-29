MPD: 80-year-old woman missing after taking walk

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for an elderly woman who went missing after taking a walk Thursday.

Police say 80-year-old Yueh Chien was last seen in the 8300 block of Brooklawn Drive at around 8:30 a.m. Memphis Police say Chien regularly takes a morning walk at around 9 a.m. As of 5 p.m., she has reportedly not returned home from her walk.

Memphis Police say Chien is around 5-feet-3-inches tall with black and gray hair. She was last seen wearing a red plaid flannel jacket and blue jeans.

If you seen Chien or have any information, call Memphis Police at 901-545-2677 or Missing Persons 901-636-4479.

