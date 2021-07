MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a 6-year-old child was injured in what appears to be an accidental shooting in Cordova.

The shooting reportedly in the area of the 500 block of Wesley Woods Friday evening.

Police say someone rushing the child to the hospital flagged officers down in the area of North Germantown Parkway and Trinity Road.

Memphis Police say the child is currently in critical condition at Le Bonheur.

There’s no word on how the child got the gun.