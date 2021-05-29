MPD: 3 Shot overnight in East Memphis parking lot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said three people were shot in a parking lot in East Memphis overnight.

According to Memphis Police, someone possibly driving a dark colored sedan shot into a parking lot, striking three people, near the 1400 block of Getwell Road. Two people were transported to the hospital in critical condition, and one person was transported in non-critical condition.

One man who lives in the area said he’s saddened by the increase in violence recently.

“I really feel sad for the young gentlemen out there doing all of this,” said Johnell Bridget, a Memphis resident.

Now he is struggling to understand what led to this bloodshed overnight. It was under the cover of darkness, when gun violence turned this stretch of road along Getwell Avenue into an unexpected war zone.

“I don’t know what it is going to take to stop it,” Bridget said.

MPD said there is no additional information available at this point.