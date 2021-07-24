MPD: 2 shot, including juvenile, at Whitehaven apartment complex

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people, including a juvenile, are wounded after being shot at a Whitehaven apartment complex on Saturday evening, according to Memphis Police.

MPD said the shooting happened around 5:15 p.m., that’s when officers responded to the call in the 4200 block of Graceland at the Pepper Tree Apartments.

When officers arrived, they learned that two people had been shot and were taken to Methodist South by a private vehicle.

The adult shooting victim was listed in critical condition, and the second victim, who’s a juvenile, was listed as non-critical.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

8 pythons captured, removed from Camas park

Extreme weather across the nation

COVID-19 stays center stage at Tokyo Olympics

Typhoon impacts schedule for Olympic rowing events

Grand Rapids man carries flag for Samoa as Tokyo Olympics begin

More News