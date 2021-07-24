MPD: 2 shot, including juvenile, at Whitehaven apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people, including a juvenile, are wounded after being shot at a Whitehaven apartment complex on Saturday evening, according to Memphis Police.

MPD said the shooting happened around 5:15 p.m., that’s when officers responded to the call in the 4200 block of Graceland at the Pepper Tree Apartments.

When officers arrived, they learned that two people had been shot and were taken to Methodist South by a private vehicle.

The adult shooting victim was listed in critical condition, and the second victim, who’s a juvenile, was listed as non-critical.

