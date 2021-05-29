MPD: 2 shot, including 13-year old boy, in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two teens are recovering from their injuries after being shot early Saturday morning, according to Memphis Police.

MPD said around 5 a.m., officers responded to an aggravated assault call in the 700 block of Pearce, where they located a 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix with multiple bullet holes. The male driver, who is 19-years-old, was transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Additionally, MPD said a 13-year-old boy, who was sitting in the front passenger seat, was transported to Lebonheur in non-critical condition.

Officers were advised that the victims were in the area of Uptown and Mills when unknown suspects occupying an Infiniti sedan began firing shots at their vehicle.

