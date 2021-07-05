MPD: 2 juveniles stabbed after fight in South Memphis

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two young people are in the hospital late Monday evening after being stabbed in South Memphis, according to Memphis Police.

Memphis Police said the incident happened near 38 Ila Court, which is in the Washington Manor Apartments, near the intersection of Florida and Belz. When officers arrived, they located two young people with stab wounds.

Both were transported to LeBonheur. MPD said the young girl was listed in non-critical condition, and a young boy was listed in critical condition.

Brothers Grocery (1700 block of Kansas) where police say the fight happened.

Right now, police say the preliminary investigation indicates that the incident stemmed from a fight in the 1700 block of Kansas.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

2 hurt after fireworks cause car to crash into house

New campaign promotes tourism to Tennessee

Pregnant woman injuried by fireworks

Mayor: Surfside death toll climbs to 28 with 117 still unaccounted for

Delta variant and vaccinations

MAS pleas for adopters or foster homes to save animals

More News