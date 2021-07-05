MPD: 2 juveniles stabbed after fight in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two young people are in the hospital late Monday evening after being stabbed in South Memphis, according to Memphis Police.

Officers are on the scene of a wounding at 38 Ila Ct. Two juveniles were stabbed. Both were xported to LeBonheur. The female is listed as non-critical, and the male is listed as critical.

Prelim info indicates that the incident stemmed from a fight in the 1700 block of Kansas. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 6, 2021

Memphis Police said the incident happened near 38 Ila Court, which is in the Washington Manor Apartments, near the intersection of Florida and Belz. When officers arrived, they located two young people with stab wounds.

Both were transported to LeBonheur. MPD said the young girl was listed in non-critical condition, and a young boy was listed in critical condition.

Brothers Grocery (1700 block of Kansas) where police say the fight happened.

Right now, police say the preliminary investigation indicates that the incident stemmed from a fight in the 1700 block of Kansas.

This is a developing story.