13-year-old critically wounded in shooting in Parkway Village

UPDATE: Memphis Police later said that this incident was not the result of a drive-by shooting. After investigation, an 18-year-old was charged with providing a handgun to a minor and later disposing of it.

Police said the 13-year-old was shot by a 12-year-old. See the updated story here.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 13-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being shot in Parkway Village Sunday afternoon, according to Memphis Police.

MPD said the drive-by shooting happened right around 3 p.m. at the Shadowbrook Townhouses in the 4000 block of Eagle River Road. An official on the scene told WREG-TV, the boy was sitting in his house when he was shot.

When officers arrived, they located a 13-year-old child sustaining a gunshot wound. The boy was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police said this is the second shooting involving a child this weekend. Unfortunately, no reported arrests have been made in either shooting.

Residents we spoke to who live in these areas say they are tired of seeing children caught in crossfire.

“It’s just guns. Why you got to pick up a gun all the time,” said Clifton Fletcher, a neighbor.

Neighbors we spoke to say multiple children were inside the home when shots rang out.

“”Put these guns down. Ya’ll are shooting the wrong people. Ya’ll shooting for no reason. Now, a 13-year-old got shot. You didn’t shoot the person you were shooting at, you shot an innocent bystander,” Fletcher said.

Memphis police are still investigating the reason for the shooting and have not said whether or not anyone inside the home was the intended target.

If you know anything, you are encouraged to call Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH.