Fallen Memphis motorcycle officer Scotty Triplett remembered by colleagues

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The entire motor community is mourning a tremendous loss after Memphis Police officer Scotty Triplett was killed in a crash in the line of duty this weekend.

Motor unit officers work in the traffic division. They are the officers you see on motorcycles for funeral escorts, presidential escorts, parades, etc.

Memphis Police say Officer Triplett died Saturday, when a car pulled out in front of his motorcycle on Hickory Hill Road. He was working as part of a police-approved escort at the time.

“You never think it’s going to be you. You never think it’s going to be your friend. Unfortunately in this case it was,” said Deputy Greg Stacks, a DeSoto County Motor Officer.

The 47-year-old dedicated 27 years of service to the Memphis Police Department, much of that time with the very tight-knit motor unit.

He also spent a lot of time training other officers and working with DeSoto County deputies on area escorts.

“We see him at escorts, we see him at these motorcycle training events, and it’s a huge loss for us because it’s a face we expect to see that this year we’re not going to see,” said Stacks.

Aside from his expertise and mentorship, Officer Triplett was known for his sense of humor and upbeat personality.

“You were going to spend the whole escort laughing because he kept the mood light by telling jokes and every time he saw something silly on the road he made sure everyone else knew about it,” Stacks said.

“He just never had, in my opinion, a down moment. He wasn’t ever down. He was always up. Loved his wife, I could see that and his kids, thank goodness I was part of the family so he loved me too,” said Jerry Perry, a motor unit trainee.

It is a tremendous void felt by everyone who crossed paths with him.

“I have a void but I don’t have near the void that his real Memphis PD motor officers have. I cannot for the life of me imagine that personal void,” Perry said.

They will now do their best to honor an officer, husband, father, and friend that meant so much to so many.

“He was motor 40. So I’m going to start with 40. Keep that going. Some of the guys will get it. 40, he won’t be forgotten,” said Jack Fullwood, a motor deputy.

This week the DeSoto County Sheriff’s department is hosting a Mid-South motor training event.

Officer Triplett was supposed to participate, but instead, they will ride and fundraise in his honor.

Donation drive

The Memphis Police Association will host a donation drive for Officer Scotty Triplett’s family at Bed Bath & Beyond in Cordova starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday.