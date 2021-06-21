Mother tells police her son confessed to Memphis homicide caught on camera

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after police say he was caught on camera killing a woman in Nutbush.

On June 11, first responders were called to the Deluxe Inn at 3733 Jackson Avenue after Monica Boone was shot to death inside a hotel room. Surveillance video along with witness statements were used to identify Alex Derrick, 20, as a suspect in the homicide.

Derrick’s mother also told police that he confessed to her that he had shot and killed Boone.

Authorities did not release a motive for the shooting. The suspect was arrested on Sunday and charged with first-degree murder.

WREG also looked into Alex Derrick’s criminal background, and found more evidence of violence.

Less than two years ago in September of 2019, he was arrested for domestic assault.

Police say he assaulted his aunt after a fight that started over a plate of food.

Neighbors of Derrick spoke us off-camera and say he was a kid that wanted to do good, but struggled with mental health issues that were never fully addressed.