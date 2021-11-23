MEMPHIS, Tenn. – One Memphis mother has been arrested after police say she was driving under the influence in Raleigh with her 5-year old daughter in the car.

Memphis police responded to a car accident on Covington Pike at Gloucester Monday evening. They said they located Ashley Eaves sitting outside of her vehicle holding her daughter when they arrived.

Police said Eaves was leaving from picking her daughter up from preschool when she stopped in the bike lane on Covington Pike to send a text message.

Eaves told officers that she was struck on the driver side of her car by an unknown vehicle shortly after, according the crime report.

Police said they could smell alcohol on Eaves’ breath as she was explaining and she was walking off balance.

Eaves told police that she had a couple of beers, according to the crime report, causing officers to administer a sobriety test.

Eaves was later arrested and charged with reckless driving, driving under the influence, and child endangerment.