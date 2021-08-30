MMBC Continuum awarded grant to operate Tennessee Minority Business Development Agency Business Center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mid-South Minority Business Council Continuum was awarded a five-year federal grant to operate the Tennessee Minority Business Development Agency Business Center.

The MMBC Continuum has operated the center since 2012, providing management and technical assistance to minority-owned businesses with revenues of $500,000 or more. The grant will allow the center to operate through 2026.

The organization also was awarded a one-year grant to provide information and best practices to support minority firms impacted by COVID-19 through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Program.

For more information about becoming a client of the Tennessee MBDA Business Center, go to www.tnmbdabusinesscenter.org or call (901) 525-6512. Any MBE can tap into the Coronavirus Response and Relief Program resources by visiting http://www.tnmbdabusinesscenter.org/crrp.html or by calling (901) 579-4636.

