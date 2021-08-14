MLGW to hold event offering up to $650 in utility assistance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas and Water will host an event offering customers the opportunity to hundreds of dollars in receive utility assistance next weekend.

MLGW will host Utility Assistance One Stop Saturday, August 21. MLGW says customers can apply to receive up to $650 in utility assistance. The first 200 completed applications will also receive a gift card provided by the Shelby County Community Services Agency.

MLGW says volunteers will also hand out weatherization kits as boxes with a two-week supply of food while supplies last.

The event will be from held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Gethsemane Garden Church of God in Christ, located at 1740 Vollintine Ave.

MLGW says applicants must bee the federal poverty guidelines to apply. You must bring a valid driver’s license or state-issued ID, Social Security cards for all house members and income documentation for the last 30 days for every adult in the home.

You can click here for more information.