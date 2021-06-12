MLGW: Power restored to more than 14,000+ customers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than 14,000 MLGW customers power has been restore as of Sunday morning, after they were in the dark late Saturday night, according to the MLGW Outage Map.

On Saturday around 9:30 p.m., the MLGW Outage Map showed a total of 31 outages impacting 14,382 customers, with the majority of power outages being in the eastern part of Shelby County which includes: Bartlett, Cordova, Eads, Lakeland and Arlington.

WREG-TV has reached out to MLGW to find out what caused the outages and is awaiting an update about the situation.

This is a developing story.