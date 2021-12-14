MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Missouri family took a direct hit from the tornado on Dec. 10.

Ava Rackley, 7, had huddled in the bathtub with her two sisters, 3-year-old Lonnie, and 9-year-old Annistyn.

Sadly, Annistyn did not survive.

Ava, Annistyn and Lonnie Rackley before the storm

Ava is being treated here in Memphis at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

Their mother, Meghan, sent a photo to the girl’s aunt seconds before the tornado hit.

“She [Meghan] remembers being flying inside the tornado and she told the doctors and nurses at Lebonheur when they asked do they know what happened to her, she said ‘Yes, I was flying around in the tornado and I prayed to Jesus to take care of me and he spit me out and the tornado spit me out into the mud,’” The aunt said.

She says the mother, Meghan, suffered broken bones, a deep cut and a brain injury.

The aunt says Annistyn, the 9-year-old who died, was into cheerleading and loved everyone.

The father, Trey, and the youngest girl, 3-year-old Lonnie were treated at a hospital and released.

As for Ava, the 7 year old hospitalized at Le Bonheur, she’s expected to undergo surgery Wednesday to repair a broken vertebrae in her back.