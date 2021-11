MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An earthquake near Williamsville, Missouri shook up the Mid-South Wednesday night.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, it was a 3.7 magnitude quake hit near Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

Williamsville is located approximately 160 miles north of Memphis.

The earthquake happened at 8:53 p.m.

It was felt in some parts of west Tennessee and eastern Arkansas including Shelby, Tipton, and Crittenden counties.

There are no damages to report.