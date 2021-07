JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi shoppers will have the chance to cash in on some deals later this month. The 2021 Sales Tax Holiday will take place Friday, July 30, and Saturday, July 31.

The Sales Tax Holiday will apply statewide to all consumer purchases of clothing, footwear and school supplies with sales prices of less than $100 per article.

To view the full list of ineligible or eligible tax-free items, click here.