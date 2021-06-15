Mississippi woman’s dog shot in the head

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — A Mississippi woman is searching for answers after she says someone shot her dog in the head. Lacey Young says it happened last week after her 5-year-old Lab mix Wesson escaped his outdoor Kennel in Marshall County around noon Wednesday.

“We looked for him all night long,” Young said.

With no success but Wesson eventually returned to his rural home on Marcon Farm Road Thursday afternoon.

“I mean, he came running from there just smiling and wagging his tail,” Young said.

But Young’s joy quickly turned to panic when she realized he was wounded. She rushed him to an animal emergency center in Memphis where she says veterinarians determined Wesson had been shot.

“They said he was shot at an angle,” she said.

Thankfully, he survived the injury but, sadly, his right eye had to be removed.

“And it was just heartbreaking for me,” Young said.

Young filed a report with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office but, at this time, deputies tell us they haven’t developed any suspects.

“I desperately want to figure out who did this to him. I mean, did he do something or is it just you being mean to him?” Young said, “My number’s on his collar. Call me. Call me. Tell me he’s doing something to your livestock or whatever. I don’t think he would and I know he wouldn’t because he’s just not an aggressive animal.”

Young says she was hoping to save Wesson’s eye but the surgery required only carries a slim success rate and she says she didn’t want to put him through all that.