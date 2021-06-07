Mississippi woman wanted in deadly shooting captured in Desoto County

TUNICA, Miss. — North Mississippi authorities confirmed an arrest in a deadly shooting from last week.

Keyshawndra Davis was wanted for the murder of 20-year-old Tayangela Carlisle. The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office said Davis was captured in Desoto County on Friday.

U.S. Marshals then transported her back to Tunica to face a murder charge.

Davis was accused of shooting and killing Carlisle after an argument outside of a gas station in Tunica last week. She remains behind bars waiting on a bond hearing at this time.