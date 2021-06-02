Mississippi woman on the run wanted in Wednesday morning homicide

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. — Authorities in Mississippi are searching for a woman they say is responsible for another woman’s death Wednesday morning.

The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office said Keyshawndra Davis is considered armed and dangerous. It’s believed that she may be traveling in a white SUV with a drive out tag.

Tunica Police Chief Michael Nichols said Davis shot 20-year-old Tayangela Carlisle at the Valero gas station on Highway 61.

The suspect and victim had a domestic dispute at their home yesterday and the sheriff’s office was called, authorities said. Wednesday morning, they got into an argument at the gas station arising from the earlier dispute, which then turned into the shooting.

If you know where Davis is, call Tunica Crime Stoppers at (662) 910-0400. All calls are anonymous and information leading to her arrest could result in a $1,000 reward.