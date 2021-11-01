BATESVILLE, MS – Batesville Police are investigating the death of a woman who was shot in her own driveway Saturday afternoon.

According to Batesville Police Chief Kerry Pittman, officers responded to a shooting call at an address on Vick St.

Kim Davis-Robinson, 45, was found inside of her car with multiple gunshot wounds.

She was transported to the hospital, but did not survive her injuries.

No other details have been released at this time.

Davis-Robinson worked at the Piggly Wiggly in Batesville. Managers put up two black ribbon arraignments at the front doors of the store.

Police are asking the public to contact Crime Stoppers at 662-209-2011 or the Batesville PD at 662-563-5653 if anyone has information.