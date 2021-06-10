Mississippi woman flees suspected robbers after being rear-ended and chased

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. – A DeSoto County woman says she and her 19-year-old son were chased, rear-ended and almost robbed early Thursday morning while driving home.

The men responsible may have done the same thing in Bartlett and Southaven.

Bartlett Police confirm they arrested one person Thursday afternoon in connection with an armed carjacking early Thursday morning at the intersection of Highway 70 and Germantown.

Authorities in Mississippi believe the same men responsible for the Bartlett carjacking were involved in an attempted robbery in DeSoto County around 1 a.m. Thursday.

Lily Graham said she was driving home with her 19-year-old son on Goodman Road when she noticed a car was following her as she turned into her neighborhood.

“One minute he’s right here, next second it’s right behind me as soon as I turn. It was very weird. It didn’t feel right,” said Graham.

Graham said she eventually came to a stop, but the car tailing her didn’t. She said it slammed into her and then her son saw three men with ski masks get out and begin walking toward them.

“I didn’t know what to expect. I didn’t know if they had any guns. I didn’t know if they were gonna start shooting at us,” said Graham.

Graham sped off while on the phone with police.

Hours later, police in Southaven responded to a gas station at Highway 51 and Mississippi Valley after a man’s truck was stolen. DeSoto County deputies believe the suspects are the same ones who rear-ended Graham and committed the carjacking in Bartlett.

Bartlett Police said they were still checking with other law enforcement agencies to determine whether or not there is a connection.