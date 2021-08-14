Mississippi will seek new economic development director

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves will start searching for someone new to lead the state’s economic development agency.

The governor’s office says John Rounsaville of Madison will step down as Mississippi Development Authority director on Aug. 31. Reeves named Rounsaville interim director of MDA in May 2020, then nominated him as director in January of this year. The state Senate confirmed him for the $180,000-a-year job. Rounsaville is an attorney, and he worked for several Republicans before going to MDA.

He says he wants a job that will let him travel less and spend more time with his family.

