Mississippi wildlife agency names 1st Black chief of law enforcement

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks has named the first African American chief of its law enforcement bureau.

The state agency was founded in 1932. Col. Jerry Carter will oversee the work of 160 officers statewide. Carter is an Army veteran. He began his career with the department in 1988 as a conservation officer assigned to his home area of Leflore County. Carter has served many roles within the department.

He has been a boater and hunter education administrator, coordinator of communications and commander of the honor guard.

