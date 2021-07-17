Mississippi wildlife agency names 1st Black chief of law enforcement

This image made available by the Mississippi Department of Archives and History on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, shows one of the five designs chosen by the Mississippi State Flag Commission to replace the recently retired flag that included the Confederate battle emblem. (Mississippi Department of Archives and History, via AP)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks has named the first African American chief of its law enforcement bureau.

The state agency was founded in 1932. Col. Jerry Carter will oversee the work of 160 officers statewide. Carter is an Army veteran. He began his career with the department in 1988 as a conservation officer assigned to his home area of Leflore County. Carter has served many roles within the department.

He has been a boater and hunter education administrator, coordinator of communications and commander of the honor guard.