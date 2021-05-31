Mississippi trooper killed while conducting traffic stop

CANTON, Miss. — A Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper killed while conducting a traffic stop on Highway 16 was identified Saturday by his employer.

Col. Randy Ginn, director of the MHP, said in a statement that the agency mourns the loss of Trooper John Harris, who was killed Friday in an accident in Madison County.

Olive Branch Police said in a post on the department’s Facebook page that Harris previously served with that police department prior to joining MHP.

Gov. Tate Reeves said in a statement on Twitter that Harris’ death is a reminder of how fragile life is.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the officer’s family. To donate, click here.

