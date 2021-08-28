Mississippi Task Force 1 deployed to Gulf Coast ahead of Hurricane Ida’s arrival

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – DeSoto County officials say Mississippi Task Force 1 has been deployed to the Gulf Coast as Hurricane Ida approaches landfall.

Members of several Mid-South departments are included on the team. Officials say the 35-member team includes personnel from DeSoto County EMA, Southaven Fire Department, Olive Branch Fire Department, Lafayette County Fire Department and Lafayette County EMA.

The team is led by DeSoto County EMA Director Chris Olson and Deputy Task Force Leader Ben Mcminn.

“Hurricane IDA is likely to result in life-threatening storm surge and significant flooding,” Olson said in a statement released Saturday. “Our team is prepared and ready to remain in the region as long as needed.”

The team is scheduled to arrive in Hancock County Saturday evening.

Officials say DeSoto County is expected to see four to six inches of rain from Hurricane Ida, and DeSoto County EMA members are prepared to respond to any emergencies.

