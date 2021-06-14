Mississippi State research is part of PBS documentary on mental health

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Research by a Mississippi State University professor and two students will be included in a PBS documentary, “Mysteries of Mental Illness.” The four-hour series premiers June 22.
The university says parts of the second episode were filmed on the Starkville campus in 2020. The segments show the students and professor Molly Zuckerman who are part of a group conducting research about patients who died at the Mississippi State Asylum, which operated from 1855 to 1935 in Jackson.
Graves were discovered in 2012 on the only remaining undeveloped part of the University of Mississippi Medical Center’s main campus.