Mississippi State Health Department updates K-12 COVID-19 guidance

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) released updated COVID-19 Public Health Guidance for K-12 schools for the 2021-2022 school year. Health leaders said the guidance is consistent with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.

  • All eligible students, teachers, and staff 12 years of age and older should receive COVID-19 vaccination.    
  • Masks should be worn indoors in school settings by all individuals (age 2 and older) who are not fully vaccinated. 
  • Schools should maintain at least three feet of physical distance between students within classrooms, combined with indoor mask wearing by people who are not fully vaccinated, to reduce transmission risk.  
  • Routine screening testing of asymptomatic unvaccinated students, teachers and staff is recommended as an additional measure to prevent further transmission.  
  • Schools should continue to isolate COVID-19 infected students, teachers, and staff and continue contact tracing to identify exposed individuals for quarantine and exclusion from the school setting. 
  • All students, teachers and staff who have symptoms of any infectious illness, regardless of vaccination status, should stay home from school and be evaluated by their healthcare provider. 
  • As a reminder, fully vaccinated students, teachers and staff: 
    • Do not have to wear a mask when indoors; 
    • Do not have to quarantine or be excluded from the school setting if they have COVID-19 exposure; and 
    • Do not have to be tested unless symptomatic.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Are you vaccinated for COVID-19?

Yes
No, but I plan to get the vaccine
No, and I do not plan to get the vaccine


Created with Survey Maker

For people who are fully vaccinated, are you ditching the mask?

Yes!
No!
Will still use it sometimes


Created with Survey maker

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

Mississippi State Health Department updates K-12 COVID-19 guidance

Bartlett Police issue warning after scam targets FedEx customers

Death row inmate appears in court as attorney calls state record request a ‘fishing expedition’

The Female Field: Pair of 17-year-old best friends skateboard in Olympics

Meet the doctor nominated to lead the Shelby County Health Department

Memphis celebrates Ida B. Wells with parade, statue unveiling

More News