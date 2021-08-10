Mississippi sheriff dies due to complications from Covid-19, pneumonia

YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. — A Mississippi sheriff’s office is mourning the loss of one of their own due to complications from Covid-19.

The Yalobusha County Sheriff’s Department said Sheriff Mark D. Fulco, 50, died Monday afternoon after battling coronavirus and pneumonia. WJTV reported that the Calhoun County sheriff and president of the Mississippi Sheriff’s Association, said Fulco was hospitalized with pneumonia last week in Batesville and died while being airlifted to Desoto County.

“Sheriff Fulco was a fearless advocate of the Sheriff’s Department and the citizens that he served,” the department posted on social media. “A career law enforcement officer, Sheriff Fulco made many friends and touched many lives.”

“He will be greatly missed and never forgotten,” the department added.

Funeral arrangement have not been announced.

Fulco was the second sheriff in north Mississippi to die in the last week. Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance died Wednesday after he tested positive for COVID-19.