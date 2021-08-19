Mississippi Senator Roger Wicker tests positive for COVID-19

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (WJTV) – U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from his office.

The Office of Senator Roger F. Wicker Communications Director Phillip Waller released the following statement:

Senator Wicker tested positive this morning for the COVID-19 virus after immediately seeking a test due to mild symptoms.  Senator Wicker is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, is in good health, and is being treated by his Tupelo-based physician.  He is isolating, and everyone with whom Senator Wicker has come in close contact recently has been notified.

Phillip Waller, Communications Director for the Office of Senator Roger F. Wicker

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Are you vaccinated for COVID-19?

Yes
No, but I plan to get the vaccine
No, and I do not plan to get the vaccine


Created with Survey Maker

For people who are fully vaccinated, are you ditching the mask?

Yes!
No!
Will still use it sometimes


Created with Survey maker

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

'All hands on deck' to get American citizens out of Afghanistan

Euclid police, mom act fast when baby gets locked in hot car

Tennessee carnival worker charged with sexual battery on a child

The history of MRNA technology

Sam Rich's criminal history

More News