Mississippi sees big jump in COVID-19 positive test results

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hidalgo County, Texas, is reporting an uptick over over 670 new coronavirus cases on Monday. (AP File Photo)

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi health officials say the state is seeing its highest number of new COVID-19 cases in months as the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to spread.

The state is also experiencing a sharp increase in the percentage of positive tests. The department says Monday that 3,608 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Mississippi from Friday through Sunday.

Mississippi heath official Dr. Thomas Dobbs posted about the concerning trend on Twitter Monday.

The increase in cases is happening as some schools are starting classes and as thousands of people are gathering for the Neshoba County Fair. The Mississippi Association of Educators is calling on Gov. Tate Reeves to set a mask mandate for schools.

Reeves said recently he will not be issuing any mask mandates and has announced Mississippi’s COVID-19 State of Emergency will end on Aug. 15. Most schools are set to begin the new school year in early to mid-August. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Are you vaccinated for COVID-19?

Yes
No, but I plan to get the vaccine
No, and I do not plan to get the vaccine


Created with Survey Maker

For people who are fully vaccinated, are you ditching the mask?

Yes!
No!
Will still use it sometimes


Created with Survey maker

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

News 3 Evening Edition: Police, fire rescue family during standoff

CDC expected to backpedal on some masking guidelines

Conservative Radio Talk Show Host Hospitalized with COVID

Wife of former state rep. killed by drunk driver starts petition to deny culprit parole

Amid Olympics, Tokyo bar & restaurant owners struggle with COVID restrictions

More News