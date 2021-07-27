Mississippi sees big jump in COVID-19 positive test results

Hidalgo County, Texas, is reporting an uptick over over 670 new coronavirus cases on Monday. (AP File Photo)

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi health officials say the state is seeing its highest number of new COVID-19 cases in months as the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to spread.

The state is also experiencing a sharp increase in the percentage of positive tests. The department says Monday that 3,608 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Mississippi from Friday through Sunday.

Mississippi heath official Dr. Thomas Dobbs posted about the concerning trend on Twitter Monday.

This is why we are so concerned. This is the sharpest/highest climb in test positivity to date. https://t.co/yL6mkF09yc — thomas dobbs (@TCBPubHealth) July 26, 2021

Much younger Mississippians are being hospitalized with the delta variant. We are in a strikingly different situation from a year ago, when severe COVID-19 occurred mostly in those over 50. Now 43% of those hospitalized for COVID-19 right now are under 50. pic.twitter.com/dsrcgPfhaa — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) July 26, 2021

The increase in cases is happening as some schools are starting classes and as thousands of people are gathering for the Neshoba County Fair. The Mississippi Association of Educators is calling on Gov. Tate Reeves to set a mask mandate for schools.

Reeves said recently he will not be issuing any mask mandates and has announced Mississippi’s COVID-19 State of Emergency will end on Aug. 15. Most schools are set to begin the new school year in early to mid-August.