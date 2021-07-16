Mississippi marker honors 2 men killed by Klan in 1964

A makeshift memorial stands next to a new Mississippi historical marker that was dedicated Thursday, July 15, 2021, in Meadville, Miss., to remember Charles Eddie Moore and Henry Hezekiah Dee, who were kidnapped and killed by Ku Klux Klansmen in 1964. Law enforcement officers found the remains of the two Black teenagers in the Mississippi River while searching for three civil rights workers who had been kidnapped and killed by the Klan in June 1964 in a different part of Mississippi. A reputed Klansman, James Ford Seale, was convicted in 2007 in federal court in Jackson, Miss., on charges of kidnapping and conspiracy related to the fatal abduction of Dee and Moore. Seale died in prison in 2011. (AP Photo/Emily Wagster Pettus)

MEADVILLE, Miss. — A new Mississippi historical marker honors two young men who were kidnapped and killed by Ku Klux Klansmen 57 years ago.

Investigators found the remains of Charles Eddie Moore and Henry Hezekiah Dee in a Mississippi River backwater in July 1964. At the time, officers were searching for three civil rights workers who disappeared from central Mississippi weeks earlier.

James Ford Seale was convicted in 2007 in the attacks on Moore and Dee. He died in prison in 2011.

The marker was unveiled during a dedication ceremony in Meadville, Mississippi, on Thursday. Family and friends of the victims were gathered to watch. Thomas Moore of Colorado Springs, Colorado, said the marker helps ensure his brother and their friend will be remembered.