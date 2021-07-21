Walls, Mississippi man charged in Capitol riot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A man from Walls, Mississippi is the latest person to face charges related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Michael Leon Brock is charged with multiple felonies, according to federal documents. He was arrested Tuesday in Southaven, Mississippi by FBI Special Agents. His first court appearance was Wednesday.

Brock is accused of assaulting DC Metropolitan Police while attempting to enter the Capitol Building.

Federal Investigators said they were able to confirm Brock’s presence at the capitol by tracking his phone’s location data at the time of the riot. FBI agents arrested Brock after body camera video allegedly showed him assaulting DC Metropolitan police officers with a four-foot-long rod.

Brock is charged with assaulting federal law enforcement, disorderly conduct in the Capitol Building, physical violence on Capitol grounds, and obstruction of law enforcement. Videos posted to Parler during the riot were used in the investigation to corroborate cell phone data and body camera footage.