Mississippi Health Dept, FDA tell people not to take horse de-wormer to treat COVID

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by LUIS ROBAYO/AFP via Getty Images)

Memphis, Tenn. — The Mississippi Health Department is warning people not to take the drug Ivermectin to treat COVID-19. The drug is listed as a livestock de-wormer and not approved for use in humans.

Ivermectin is used to de-worm cows and horses.

The drug is being pushed on social media currently. The drug is being recommended on conservative tv and radio as a treatment for Covid-19.

Health officials warn it can be deadly to humans. Local stores have reported running out as more people with COVID buy it.

On Monday, the Mississippi State Health Department sent out a warning regarding the use of Ivermectin.   

MSHD said calls to poison control centers are rising with people getting sick from the drug.

The health department says it knows of two people who’ve been hospitalized after taking it.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

Community Changers, Memphis Crisis Center

Toxic algae blooms now prime suspect in mysterious deaths of California family

Mom rescues robotics team from Afghanistan

County approves millions for Regional One

Southaven man searching for grandson

Tennessee's Gubernatorial Race 2022

More News