Mississippi Health Dept, FDA tell people not to take horse de-wormer to treat COVID

Memphis, Tenn. — The Mississippi Health Department is warning people not to take the drug Ivermectin to treat COVID-19. The drug is listed as a livestock de-wormer and not approved for use in humans.



Ivermectin is used to de-worm cows and horses.

The drug is being pushed on social media currently. The drug is being recommended on conservative tv and radio as a treatment for Covid-19.

Health officials warn it can be deadly to humans. Local stores have reported running out as more people with COVID buy it.

On Monday, the Mississippi State Health Department sent out a warning regarding the use of Ivermectin.

MSHD said calls to poison control centers are rising with people getting sick from the drug.

The health department says it knows of two people who’ve been hospitalized after taking it.

You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y'all. Stop it. https://t.co/TWb75xYEY4 — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) August 21, 2021