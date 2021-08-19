Mississippi governor addresses surge in COVID-19 cases in state

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves will provide an update on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday, August 19.

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 4,807 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 21 additional deaths on Thursday.

The governor will be joined by State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs and Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) Executive Director Stephen McCraney.

The news conference starts at 4:00 p.m. at the Walter Sillers Building in Jackson.