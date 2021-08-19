Mississippi governor addresses surge in COVID-19 cases in state

News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves will provide an update on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday, August 19.

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 4,807 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 21 additional deaths on Thursday.

The governor will be joined by State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs and Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) Executive Director Stephen McCraney.

The news conference starts at 4:00 p.m. at the Walter Sillers Building in Jackson.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Are you vaccinated for COVID-19?

Yes
No, but I plan to get the vaccine
No, and I do not plan to get the vaccine


Created with Survey Maker

For people who are fully vaccinated, are you ditching the mask?

Yes!
No!
Will still use it sometimes


Created with Survey maker

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

Controversial app Yik Yak is back

First responders gather outside of UAMS to pray for overwhelmed healthcare workers

COVID-19 in Arkansas: State tops 42,000 new cases for the month; Hospitalizations go back up after two-day drop

3 to be sentenced for pregnant Abilene woman's murder

COVID Task Force Briefing

Mississippi Board of Education allows hybrid scheduling due to COVID-19 surge

More News