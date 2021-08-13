Mississippi governor won’t issue statewide mask mandate as COVID-19 cases surge

News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s governor will held a news conference on Friday, one day after he announced the extension of Mississippi’s State of Emergency for 30 days.

During the news conference, Gov. Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) announced he has no intention of issuing a statewide mask mandate at this time. He also said he will not require state employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Reeves encouraged those who are unvaccinated to wear face masks when they’re in public places as the Delta variant continues to spread in the state.

On Friday, Mississippi reported its largest single-day total of new COVID-19 cases. The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 5,023 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 31 additional deaths.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Are you vaccinated for COVID-19?

Yes
No, but I plan to get the vaccine
No, and I do not plan to get the vaccine


Created with Survey Maker

For people who are fully vaccinated, are you ditching the mask?

Yes!
No!
Will still use it sometimes


Created with Survey maker

Trending Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

Neshoba County General Hospital CEO calls on governor to help with COVID crisis

Mayor, county officials tour Le Bonheur

Classical recital at corner store

MFD: Call 911 sparingly amid ambulance shortage, don’t call for COVID tests

Tennessee lawmakers respond to possible special session on masks in schools

More News