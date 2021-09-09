Mississippi couple to marry years after reconnecting at Southern Heritage Classic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For a DeSoto County couple, the Southern Heritage Classic between Jackson State and Tennessee State holds a special meaning because it’s where they met in 2018. Now, it’s where they will celebrate their wedding weekend.

Jimi Monix and Derrick Mitchell are all smiles this week as they prepare to tie the knot.

“It’s been years in the making, and I’m finally glad that it here,” Monix said.

This moment would not been possible had it not been for a weather delay at the classic in 2018, where the two reconnected and, as the saying goes, the rest is history.

“I think it’s been a necessary experience,” Monix said. “You know, way back when, in ’95, we weren’t, we weren’t ready for this. And every misstep or mistake that I made was a lesson learned to get to this point.”

Now these two Jackson State alums are inseparable, and Mitchell says he wouldn’t have any other way after years searching for his Mrs. Right.

“Every night before I go to bed, I pray for her,” Mitchell said. “So I pray for her and us to have the most successful union, and that I look forward to each and every moment in adventure that I’ll get to share with her.”

As these soon-to-be newlyweds prepare to get married tomorrow, the classic will forever hold a special place in their heart.

“We won’t never miss it,” Monix said. “I mean, we’re gonna have to schedule anniversary trips, around, around the second weekend of September.”

Friday, the two are getting married and will spend Saturday at the game with family and friends.