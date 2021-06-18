Mississippi collects $129M from lottery since July

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi has collected more than $129 million from the state lottery during the first 11 months of the budget year.

A news release from the Mississippi Lottery Corporation says the state collected nearly $14.2 million from the games in May.

“For all of us at the MLC, we feel a great sense of accomplishment,” said MLC President Tom Shaheen. “None of this could have been possible without the dedication and efforts of our retailer partners, vendors, our board of directors, our employees and the players. I am fortunate to have had the opportunity to work with such a wonderful group of people and to be a part of Mississippi history.”

State law says that the first $80 million collected from the lottery each year goes to roads and bridges. After that, the money goes to education.

Mississippi legislators voted in 2018 to create a lottery, and the first tickets were sold in November 2019.