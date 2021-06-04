Mississippi boy, 9, dies after baby sister, 2, accidentally shoots him

CANTON, Miss. — Police say a 9-year-old Mississippi boy has died one day after being accidentally shot by his toddler sister.

Canton Police Chief Otha Brown says the boy died in a hospital Thursday, one day after the shooting. Police say the mother’s 2-year-old daughter and 9-year-old son were outside in her car while she and her boyfriend were allegedly inside visiting with a friend.

Brown says the toddler found her mother’s gun under a car seat and shot her 9-year-old brother in the head.

WAPT-TV reports that their 10-year-old sibling was also in the car and witnessed the accident.

Police said the mother faces neglect charges.

